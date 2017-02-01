Storm system brings snow to the north, freezing drizzle to the south

The weather system moving through the region over the next couple days will drop most of the snow in the northwest end of the panhandle.

Already Harrison and Hay Springs have up to three inches of snow and meteorologist Don Day says more can be expected in the northern panhandle over the next two days. Days says up to six inches of snow and may fall through Thursday and even more could be received in the higher elevations.

Day says freezing drizzle and fog is being reported in the southern panhandle and for the Scottsbluff-Gering area a heavy dusting to possibly a couple inches of snow is expected overnight into Thursday morning.

Mostly covered roads are reported in the northern panhandle with partly covered and freezing drizzle reported on roads to the south in Kimball County. Day says many of the ramps, bridges and even streets in town will be slick as the temperatures remain in the 20’s over the next couple days.