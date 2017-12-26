16″ of snow at KNEB; Bluffs continuing to windrow streets

The multiple storm systems that moved through the North Platte Valley since late last week dropped 15.9 inches of snow at the KNEB studio. They also produced .76″ of moisture at KNEB and a measured one inch of moisture at the National Weather Service reporting station at Western Nebraska Regional Airport.

The low temperature Tuesday morning was 8 below zero.

Due to the cold temperatures and amount of snow accumulation, the City of Scottsbluff says primary and secondary streets are being windrowed in order to decrease snow pack and icy road conditions. City crews will continue to pick-up the windrows throughout the week.

Some mountain areas of Colorado, Montana and Wyoming received over a foot of new snow from the storm Saturday, good news for holiday skiers and resorts that have struggled with a slow start to the season. The biggest winner was the Snowy Range in Wyoming, which got between 2 and over 3 feet of snow.

The new snow along with strong wind has raised the avalanche danger in some locations in the backcountry.

Temperatures plunged into to the double digits below zero in parts of Wyoming and Montana Sunday thanks to an arctic air mass that has settled across the region. The lows ranged from the teens and single digits to minus 31 in West Yellowstone, Montana and near Dubois, Wyoming.