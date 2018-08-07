Storms batter eastern Panhandle

Storm systems have pounded parts of Nebraska with high winds and damaging hail.

The National Weather Service says hailstones more than 4 inches (in diameter were reported Monday night in western Nebraska’s Perkins County. Hail knocked out windows and damaged a house northeast of Lisco in and battered property elsewhere in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Region 21 emergency management director Ron Leal said Tuesday that several Oshkosh homes and businesses had lost windows and siding to the hail barrage, and several crop fields had been shredded. He says no injuries have been reported.

The service says a wind gust of 60 mph was recorded northeast of Big Springs in Keith County.,