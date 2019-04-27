Street Rods on display at 34th annual Wyo-Braska Auto Expo

MITCHELL — Street rods rolled into Mitchell on Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28 for the 34th annual Wyo-Braska Auto Expo hosted by the Scottsbluff Valley Street Rods.

The two-day indoor auto show had a variety of street rods from vintage cars to some newer ones and even bikes.

The cars attracted a steady crowd of car enthusiasts and car lovers.

Terrill McNitt of Lincoln said her daughter saw the event on Facebook and since they enjoy cars decided to attend.

“We’re enjoying the show, they (car owners) put a lot of work into them and it shows,” she said.

While McNitt doesn’t own a car, if she did it would be an antique one, for its history.

“Who doesn’t want to own a car like these,” she said.

The expo presenters hold the show just for that reason to promote street rods and other vintage mechanics.

“We’ve been meeting since 1973, talking cars and promoting them. We promote them for their power, performance, and design,” said Mike Minzey treasurer for Scottsbluff Valley Street Rods.

Minzey adds a street rod is a vehicle that was manufactured in 1948 or before, with an older car body, but new mechanics so they sometimes run hotter.

The club members were also wandering among the cars talking with visitors about the cars.

Dennis Estes of Torrington, Wyo. was at the event checking out the cars.

“I don’t show, but I like that these guys keep the old steel moving down the road,” he said. “I have a 72 Chevy short-box pickup I’ve restored, but don’t show.”

Estes added the cars can become an addiction you start fixing them and pretty soon you want more. He likes the street rods, but is more of a stock guy, bringing them back to their original state.

Ed Mendoza also of Torrington was also at the show checking out what others were doing with their cars.

“I have a ’69 Camaro, I’ve been working on, once I get it done it’ll be here,” he said.

He said a lot of people come to not only look at the cars but to also capture memories and the fun they had driving the cars when they were new.

The Show will continue today until 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mitchell Events Center at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell.

Concessions are available and admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children 5-11.