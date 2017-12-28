Strength of cold air keeps local temps down

A number of factors contributed to Wednesday’s forecasted temperatures falling a good 20 to 30 degrees short of predictions. KNEB’s forecasted high Wednesday was 30 degrees and the actual high temperature was only nine.

KNEB Meteorologist Mark Heuer said just to our west and south, higher winds were able to push out the cold and usher in temperatures reaching the 30’s. Heuer said the cold arctic air in the valley was thick enough and deep enough that it it wasn’t able to get mixed out of the low-lying areas by the winds .

Heuer said we won’t see any dramatic warmup in the coming week, However it will be slightly warmer with temperatures reaching into the teens and 20’s.