String of Scottsbluff burglaries prompt Police to warn residents

The Scottsbluff Police department has received 7 burglary complaints in the past 3 weeks.

According to Captain Tony Straub, most of the burglaries have occurred in the residential areas between 20th Street and 28th Street.

Forced entry was found in several of the burglaries while other entry was gained through unlocked doors.

Straub says all but two of the burglaries have been to garages and items were taken from vehicles, power tools and electronics were also taken.

Scottsbluff Police remind the public not to leave their garages/outbuildings unlocked, and valuables should also not be left in vehicles.

Straub says most of the burglaries have occurred during the nighttime hours.

Some tips for preventing break-ins such as security systems/cameras, motion lights, strong exterior doors and locks can help deter a burglar.

Low cut vegetation around doors and windows is also helpful.

Anyone observing suspicious individuals should report it to the police department.