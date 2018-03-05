Strong winds pounding the region

Winds that are projected to be as high as 70 miles per hour in the region are causing major travel concerns, with extremely high blowover risk for light and high profile vehicles.

Warnings concerning the blowover risk have been issued for Highway 85 in Wyoming and Highway 26 in Nebraska and Wyoming. Blowover warnings have been issued for Wyoming along I-25 in southeastern Wyoming from Douglas to Casper . I-25 between the Colorado State line and Douglas is closed to light and high profile vehicles. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is also closed to light and high profile vehicles.

Meteorologist Don Day says the winds are the result of a strong cold front that moved into the region last night and early this morning that has caused a ” very strong pressure gradient, which is driving the winds. Day says “the way the storm is tracking and positioned just to the north and east of us has placed southeastern Wyoming, western Nebraska, and northeastern Colorado right in the bulls-eye for the strongest winds.”

Day says the highest winds will occur later this afternoon. The winds will die down some this evening, but come back again tomorrow through the afternoon hours. Wednesday and Thursday they are expected to subside.