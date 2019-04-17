Student hospitalized following motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident

Shortly before 1 p.m., Scottsbluff Police officers responded to the area of Scottsbluff High School for the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.

On scene officers found that a Toyota Avalon driven by Lorna Baumgartner of Scottsbluff had been traveling eastbound on East 27th Street approaching the area of the crosswalk at 3rd Avenue.

Another vehicle that was also eastbound and in the right hand lane had stopped before the cross walk to let a juvenile pedestrian cross in the crosswalk.

Baumgartner told police she thought she stepped on the brake but stepped on the accelerator, which resulted in striking the pedestrian.

The juvenile was transported to Regional West Medical Center. Baumgartner was issued a citation for careless driving.