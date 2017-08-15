Student Pickup and Drop Off Changes at Longfellow Elementary

Longfellow Elementary is excited to welcome students back Thursday, August 17th for the first day of school. With student safety in mind, as well as the neighborhood traffic flow, changes have been made to student pickup and drop off for the 2017-18 school year:

Traffic and parking along 21st Street will be changed during student drop-off and pick-up times. Short term parking (2 minutes or less) will be allowed along the south side of 21st Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue during student drop-off and pick-up. The intent is for the parent to stay in the vehicle and to park long enough for the student to safely exit/enter the vehicle, after which the parent will vacate the parking space.

Barricades will be used at 6th Avenue to delineate a protected crosswalk from the northeast corner of the intersection with 21st Street, south to the school sidewalk. This protected crosswalk will be in place during the hours of student drop-off and pick-up. During student drop-off and pick-up times east bound traffic on 21st will only be allowed to make a left-hand turn on to 21st Avenue (north bound).

Parking along the south side of 21st Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue will be limited to daycare van parking during student drop-off and pick-up. The north side of 21st Street in this location will be teacher parking only.

Traffic on 7th Avenue will not be allowed to turn (west bound) on to 21st Street during drop-off and pick-up. Barricades will be used at 21st Street to delineate a protected crosswalk on the west side of 7th Avenue and 21st to prevent west bound traffic from entering during student drop-off and pick-up times.

General instructions for student drop-off and pick-up:

From 5th Avenue, enter 21st Street east bound and pull up to the south yellow curb as far to the east as there is space and allow the student to exit/enter from the right side of the vehicle. The driver shall remain in the vehicle and once the student is safely on the sidewalk, proceed east to 6th Street, turning right (north) on to 6th Avenue.

Parents who wish to park and walk their kids to the school playground or park and walk up to pick up their kids after school need to park in the blue areas shown around the school.

For more information contact Longfellow Elementary at 308-635-6262.