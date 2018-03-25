Students to participate Tuesday in County Government Day

The annual Scotts Bluff County Government Day sponsored by the American Legion Posts in Scotts Bluff County will be held Tuesday starting 8:45 am

119 high school students from Scottsbluff, Gering, Morrill, Mitchell, and Banner County will meet in the County Commissioners meeting room in the Scotts Bluff County Administration Building.

The program teaches the students about County Government and the different functions from several county officials. During the day, the students will view a presentation on adult and juvenile detention, hear about the county diversion program, get a drug presentation from a WING investigator, discuss county tourism and learn about the county real estate website.