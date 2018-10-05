Students told about Nebraska manufacturing opportunities

Over 70 students from North Platte Valley High Schools were at the Harms Center today to learn about the opportunities in manufacturing in Nebraska.

Matt Allmand with the Nebraska Advanced Manufacturing Coalition promoting the “Dream it, Do it” Initiative says the manufacturing jobs available now are not like the manual labor jobs their parents considered.

Allmand said, “It’s amazing the amount of high-tech manufacturing in the state. We are just trying to open everyone’s eyes to all the opportunities here, and where you can be part of something that is creative and interesting, and still be close to home. ”

K.C. Belitz, Columbus Chamber of Commerce Director who is working the with the Manufacturing coalition on the “Dream it, Do it” Initiative says there are 58,000 good paying, vacant jobs with Nebraska manufacturers. Belitz and Allmand emphasized there are internships, mentoring, two year job specific certifications and four year college degree paths to gain the skills for quality manufacturing jobs around the state, including in Scottsbluff.