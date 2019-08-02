Stuff the Bus BBQ set for today at Main Street Market

We’re in the final home-stretch for donations to the United Way of Western Nebraska’s Stuff the Bus school supplies campaign for 2019.

It’s very easy to make donations today, as the non-profit will be at the Scottsbluff Main Street Market. Volunteers will be accepting school supplies and monetary donations. Plus you can pick up a hamburger and chips for lunch that will benefit the effort.

That event running from 11 this morning to 1 this afternoon at the Scottsbluff Main Street Market parking lot.

School supplies donated to the effort will be sorted next week for distribution to area schools.

United Way is also conducting a Stuff the Bus drive in the Sidney area this year.