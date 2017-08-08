Stuff The Bus volunteers sort fewer donations this year

Volunteers were busy Tuesday morning at the United Way of Western Nebraska office in Scottsbluff sorting school supplies from their annual “Stuff the Bus” giving campaign.

Executive Director Steph Black says the need seems to grow every year, but supply donations were down this time around. Black says she’s unsure about the reason for fewer donations, but explained the United Way used $1,500 they had banked from monetary donations last year to buy more school supplies.

Black says 200 backpacks are committed to CAPWN for people who applied for assistance, Anything left over or purchased through additional monetary donations this year will be distributed to eight area school districts. There is a Stuff the Bus donation link on their website at unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com.