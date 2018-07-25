“Stuff the Bus”school supply campaign underway

The annual United Way of Western Nebraska campaign to “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies for the needy has begun.

Executive Director Steph Black says citizens can contribute at a number of locations throughout the community over the next couple weeks, with the two main drop-off sites Main Street Market and the United Way office.

The list of supplies being collected and the other drop off points are listed on the United Way of Western Nebraska website. Black encourages monetary donations, which allows United Way staff to purchase the supplies and get specific items which they are short.

Black says she would like all the donations to her agency by August 3rd, so volunteers can begin sorting on August 7th. UPS then distributes the donations to CAPWN and the seven area school districts prior to the start of school.