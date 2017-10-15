class="post-template-default single single-post postid-265891 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Substitute teacher shortages create challenges for districts

BY Associated Press | October 15, 2017
A persistent shortage of substitute teachers is creating challenges for Nebraska and Iowa school districts, and lawmakers who want to
address the issue are still trying to pinpoint a solution.

Lawmakers from both states said the problem is most severe in rural districts.  In Nebraska, senators convened a hearing last month to look for ways to minimize the time regular teachers spend out of the classroom.

The shortage is driven by a combination of trends, including mandatory teacher training during the school week and family leave policies that allow regular teachers to take off as much as 12 weeks at a time.

Iowa and Nebraska’s low unemployment rates plays a role, because fewer workers must settle for part-time jobs.

