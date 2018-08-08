Successor to Scotts Bluff County Management Accountant learning on the job

The person selected to succeed long-time Scotts Bluff County Management Accountant Jerry Crable says she has twenty years of financial and accounting experience at Regional West to help her handle the job. But she is glad she has until the end of the year to learn from Crable.

Lisa Rien told KNEB News she believes now is the time if she is going to make a change in her life, while admitting the new job has demands.

Rien said,” The hospital kept me pretty challenged, but yes, this will be a challenging role as well. And I will also be taking on the personnel director duties that Jerry has been doing for ten years. So i have a lot to learn in that capacity as well.”

Rien says the budget period is a “little testy’ because of all the reductions necessary to balance the general fund. Crable will retire at the end of the year.