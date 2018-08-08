class="post-template-default single single-post postid-327889 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Successor to Scotts Bluff County Management Accountant learning on the job

BY Kevin Mooney | August 8, 2018
The person selected to succeed long-time Scotts Bluff County Management Accountant Jerry Crable says she has twenty years of  financial and accounting experience at Regional West to help her  handle the job. But she is glad she has until the end of the year to learn from Crable.

Lisa Rien told KNEB News she believes now is the time if she is going to make a change in her life, while admitting the new job has demands.

Rien said,” The hospital kept me pretty challenged, but yes, this will be a challenging role as well. And I will also be taking on the personnel director duties  that Jerry has been doing for ten years. So i have a lot to learn in that capacity as well.”

Rien says the budget period is a “little testy’ because of all the reductions necessary to balance the general fund. Crable will retire at the end of the year.

