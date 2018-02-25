Sugar spokesman says producers need to tell their story to Congress

The Farm Bill will end on Sept. 30th and while that seems like a way off, Phillip Hays, of the American Sugar Alliance says it’s important now more than ever for congress to meet the growers.

Hayes was in Scottsbluff Thursday for the Nebraska Non-Stock Beet Growers annual meeting and indicated it is time for the producers to tell their story. Hayes says when the growers come from their hometowns to talk about sugar policy with Congress, it makes a difference.

About 25 percent of the lawmakers in DC have never voted on a Farm Bill. Hayes says, many of the lawmakers aren’t aware of the real risk farming entails because none of them have actually raised a crop and experienced all of the highs and lows in getting it to the market.

In the past few years Mexico broke US trade law by dumping subsidized sugar onto the market. It has stopped since July 2017, but Hayes says growers are still facing low prices because of it. Hayes says farmers are facing a lot of economic pressure and his organization is trying to ease that burden on farmers.

While there has been good news on the economy in some areas of the nation, there is no good news in rural America. Why? Hayes says, because prices continue to be low

Hayes spoke to growers gathered for their 88th annual meeting at the Gering Civic Center.