Sugar Valley Arts and Crafts Festival marking 40 years this weekend

Organizers of the Sugar Valley Arts and Crafts Festival are gearing up for the 40th edition of the annual event this weekend.

Terry Bonds says what started out as started out in Scottsbluff at Frank and Pioneer Parks as a way to promote 27th Street businesses has grown over the decades, but the move to Gardner Park in Gering about five years ago provided an ideal fit. “They have such a nice sidewalk system that ladies come out with their strollers, and older people with their walkers and wheelchairs, it’s easy for them to just go along the sidewalk and we have the vendors set up around that sidewalk area,” says Bonds.

Bonds says there will be something for everyone during the festival, including activities for the kids, food and live entertainment in addition to vendors offering a variety of products and services.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2. Vendors who might want to take part can still do so by calling Terry at 308-632-3642.