Summer Hours to Start at Scotts Bluff National Monument

The busy summer season is in full swing at Scotts Bluff National Monument. To accommodate increased visitation and longer daylight hours, extended operating hours will take effect on Monday, June 17th.

The Summer Visitor Center hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Summit Road will be open to vehicles from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and all vehicles must be down by 6:00 p.m. The entrance booth will be staffed during peak times during the day. These operating hours will be in effect through Labor Day weekend as staffing allows. Park grounds, including the trails, are open from sunrise to sunset year around. As a reminder, walking or biking on the Summit Road during operating hours is prohibited for safety reasons.

As the renovation and expansion of the Visitor Center continues, visitors hiking the Saddle Rock Trail are to use the modified trailhead to the west of the Visitor Center near the entrance to the Summit Road. Due to the construction, our water fountain has been removed so we ask that visitors be prepared and bring water or purchase water in the Visitor Center.

Further information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules are available at the visitor center, by calling 308-436-9700 or by visiting our website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.