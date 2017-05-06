Sunday final day to weigh-in on East Overland revitalization

If you still wanted to add some input on the East Overland revitalization project, the survey that allows you to put your two-cents worth will only be available through this weekend.

The City of Scottsbluff wants to make sure that everyone who has an interest in the project has a chance to weigh-in, even if they were unable to attend the Open House two weeks ago.

City Planner Annie Folck says they put all the information from the Open House into an online survey to allow people to provide input whenever they have the time.

But Folck says the survey will only be open through Sunday, May 7th.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/eastoverland