Sunday night pursuit turns into fatal accident in Scottsbluff

At least one person is dead following a pursuit that began in Mitchell Sunday night.

Around 9:50 p.m., authorities received a call about a pickup driving the wrong way on Highway 26. The driver stopped at the Mitchell Kwik-Stop, and when Mitchell Police arrived, the driver sped off onto Highway 26 eastbound towards Scottsbluff.

Scanner traffic indicated that once the driver reached Morton Buildings, the vehicle was once again driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The pickup turned southbound on to Avenue I in Scottsbluff, and shortly after 10 p.m. the pickup had crashed into a tree on a property in the 2000 block of Avenue I.

Authorities remained on scene until 5:38 a.m. Monday. No names have been released as of 6:15 a.m.

Assisting in this investigation was the Mitchell Police Department, Scottsbluff Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department, Scottsbluff Fire Department, and Valley Ambulance.