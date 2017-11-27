class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274427 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"

Supreme Court leaves in place Nebraska funeral protest law

BY Kevin Mooney | November 27, 2017
The Supreme Court is leaving in place a Nebraska law that
bars protests around funerals.

Nebraska enacted the law in 2006. It prohibits protests near a cemetery, mortuary or church from one hour before the beginning of a funeral to two hours after.

Members of the Kansas-based Westboro Baptist Church challenged the law but have lost in lower courts. Members of the church routinely conduct anti-gay protests outside military funerals. The protests have been a way of drawing attention to their incendiary view that U.S. deaths in Afghanistan and Iraq are
God’

s punishment for the nation’s tolerance of homosexuality.
The Supreme Court said Monday it would not take up the church’s challenge to Nebraska’s law.

