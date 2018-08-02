Surprise truck inspections held in Scottsbluff and Gering

The Nebraska State Patrol conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections today in Scottsbluff and Gering.

The inspections were carried out by the Carrier Enforcement Division’s MAPS Team and troopers were checking for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, and permits associated with commercial vehicles

Sgt Mike Maytum spoke with KNEB News and explained today’s initiative.

The NSP says during the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective Team conducted 37 vehicle inspections, discovered 143 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law, and took 14 vehicles out of service (not allowed to return to the road). Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks.

Troopers also placed four drivers out of service for no license (1), expired license (1), no log book (1), and alcohol (1). Any commercial vehicle driver with alcohol in his or her system is placed out of service for 24 hours, even if the BAC doesn’t rise to the level of driving under the influence. Troopers also issued $1,500 in citations.

This week, the NSP MAPS Team conducted operations in Dawson, Lincoln, and Scotts Bluff Counties. During the three days of operations, troopers conducted 135 commercial vehicle inspections, discovered 391 violations, and took 44 vehicles out of service. The team also placed four drivers out of service and issued $6,150 in fines.

The MAPS Team has conducted surprise inspections in nine communities so far this year, with more scheduled over the next several months in cities and towns across Nebraska.