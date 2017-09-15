Surveillance footage identifies Cirrus House burglary suspect

Scottsbluff Police have arrested a 27 year old man who was on parole for arson for the burglary earlier this week of the Cirrus House in downtown Scottsbluff.

Michael Ralston told Police he needed money for cigarettes and food so he kicked in the back door of the Cirrus House hoping to find money inside. Court documents say Ralston did not find any money, and left the same way he came in.

Police and the Cirrus House developed Ralston as a suspect from surveillance footage.

Ralston was booked into the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center for burglary.