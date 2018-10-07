Survey: University of Wyoming staff not happy with workplace

Associated press recent survey shows University of Wyoming staff and faculty appear largely dissatisfied with their workplace.

The Laramie Boomerang reports preliminary results of the Great Colleges to Work For Survey, administered in the spring and published this week, say the university’s workplace satisfaction “warrants attention.”

The university’s working environment barely escaped being labeled as “poor” by the Chronicle of Higher Education. Fifty-seven percent of all full-time, benefits-eligible faculty and staff participated in the survey _ a response rate University of Wyoming human resources director Jeanne Durr says is “extremely high.”

The survey also produced several open-ended responses. Durr says the university is now hiring a “qualitative researcher” to analyze those written responses. Durr says that analysis is expected to take about two months.