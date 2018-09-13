class="post-template-default single single-post postid-334945 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Survey: WNCC graduates interested in staying connected to college

BY Kevin Mooney | September 13, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Survey: WNCC graduates interested in staying connected to college

A recent survey by the Alumni Association at Western Nebraska Community College indicates technology is vital in staying connected with graduates after they leave.

Director of Alumni Relations Jennifer Sibal says e-mail (77%) and Facebook are the two venues graduates would like the college to use to stay connected.

Sibal says 62% of the graduates are interested in being mentors to new students in their chosen field of study, and are willing to be guest speakers at events at activities.

Sibal says the Alumni Association, which was formed in 2010, is growing and encourages graduates who are not part of the association to gain the benefits of being a member.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments