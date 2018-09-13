Survey: WNCC graduates interested in staying connected to college

A recent survey by the Alumni Association at Western Nebraska Community College indicates technology is vital in staying connected with graduates after they leave.

Director of Alumni Relations Jennifer Sibal says e-mail (77%) and Facebook are the two venues graduates would like the college to use to stay connected.

Sibal says 62% of the graduates are interested in being mentors to new students in their chosen field of study, and are willing to be guest speakers at events at activities.

Sibal says the Alumni Association, which was formed in 2010, is growing and encourages graduates who are not part of the association to gain the benefits of being a member.