class="post-template-default single single-post postid-296704 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Susan B. Anthony List national rep to speak in Scottsbluff tonight

BY Dave Strang | March 12, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Susan B. Anthony List national rep to speak in Scottsbluff tonight
Petrina Williams (Strang/RRN/KNEB)

The public is invited to attend a presentation tonight by Petrina Williams, a National Representative for Susan B. Anthony List.

Williams will speak on events and happenings representing the contrasting ideas on abortion and pro-life.

Williams will be speaking at Calvary Memorial Church at 330 18th Street in Gering this evening at 6:30 p.m. 

Susan B. Anthony List combines politics with policy, investing heavily in voter education to ensure that pro-life Americans know where their lawmakers stand on protecting the unborn, and in issue advocacy, advancing pro-life laws through direct lobbying and grassroots campaigns.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments