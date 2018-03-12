Susan B. Anthony List national rep to speak in Scottsbluff tonight

The public is invited to attend a presentation tonight by Petrina Williams, a National Representative for Susan B. Anthony List.

Williams will speak on events and happenings representing the contrasting ideas on abortion and pro-life.

Williams will be speaking at Calvary Memorial Church at 330 18th Street in Gering this evening at 6:30 p.m.

Susan B. Anthony List combines politics with policy, investing heavily in voter education to ensure that pro-life Americans know where their lawmakers stand on protecting the unborn, and in issue advocacy, advancing pro-life laws through direct lobbying and grassroots campaigns.