Suspect captured in Crawford convenience store robbery

Law enforcement authorities have detained a man they say is the primary suspect in the Westco Cenex convenience store robbery in Crawford earlier this month.

According to a release from the Dawes County Sheriff’s Department, Derek Martinez, also known as Dominic Martinez, was apprehended last Saturday at a Crawford residence.

Following the serving of a warrant at the house to find a vehicle believed to have been used in the robbery, authorities determined Martinez and evidence from the crime would be found inside.

With a second warrant, deputies and Nebraska State Troopers found Martinez, as well as young children and an elderly man. The kids and elderly man were released to the childrens’ mother after Martinez was taken into custody.

The release says tips from the public helped investigators, who are still pursuing additional leads in the case. Officials say Martinez is also wanted in Denver for sex offender violations.