Suspect in Route 26 Mart robbery to face trial

A 21 year old Morrill man accused of robbing the Route 26 Mart in Scottsbluff December 26th will face trial after he was bound over to District Court Friday following a preliminary hearing.

Richard Blackmon will be arraigned next Friday January 12th on charges of robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

County Judge Kris Mickey found there was probable cause Blackmon committed the crime after listening to testimony from Scottsbluff Police investigator Joe Rohrer, the sole witness at the hearing.

The arrest occurred after investigators identified a vehicle they believed was connected to the robbery while reviewing video surveillance from the business and surrounding businesses in the area. The identification led to Blackmon after search warrants were executed on the vehicle as well as a Scottsbluff address for the vehicle’s registered owner.

Blackmon was interviewed and then booked into the Scotts Bluff County Jail. Blackmon continues to be held on $500,000 bond pending his next court appearance.