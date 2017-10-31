class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269153 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Armed suspect still evading authorities after pursuit

BY Kevin Mooney | October 31, 2017
Home News Regional News
Armed suspect still evading authorities after pursuit

Authorities are still trying to apprehend a suspect involved in an overnight pursuit who fled on foot after the chase ended at the Cheyenne -Kimball County line. Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub says investigators are continuing to follow-up on leads but no arrests have been made.

The Kimball County Sheriff’s Department says that the suspect stole a turquoise 1997 GMC Sierra Pickup with Nebraska plate 39-97R. They say the person is armed with a 40 caliber handgun.

Kimball County Schools canceled classes and activities for the day as a precaution and Potter-Dix schools were in a lockdown situation. Potter-Dix District Superintendent Mike Williams says 15% of the students, a little more than normal, stayed home given the chance by the district to do that if they felt uncomfortable coming to school.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments