Armed suspect still evading authorities after pursuit

Authorities are still trying to apprehend a suspect involved in an overnight pursuit who fled on foot after the chase ended at the Cheyenne -Kimball County line. Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub says investigators are continuing to follow-up on leads but no arrests have been made.

The Kimball County Sheriff’s Department says that the suspect stole a turquoise 1997 GMC Sierra Pickup with Nebraska plate 39-97R. They say the person is armed with a 40 caliber handgun.

Kimball County Schools canceled classes and activities for the day as a precaution and Potter-Dix schools were in a lockdown situation. Potter-Dix District Superintendent Mike Williams says 15% of the students, a little more than normal, stayed home given the chance by the district to do that if they felt uncomfortable coming to school.