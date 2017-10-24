Suspects in abandoned pursuit arrested at rural Mitchell home

Two people suspected in connection with an abandoned pursuit by the Nebraska State Patrol late last night were arrested at a rural Mitchell home this morning.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s office says the suspects are 46 year old John Chavez of Cheyenne and 21 year old Kendra Red Bear of Scottsbluff. Chief Deputy Troy Brown says the two were taken into custody at a home six miles southeast of Mitchell.

The deputies responded after the husband of the house contacted them early this morning, explaining his wife called and said she had let the suspects in to make a phone call. Brown says the woman left the home on orders of her husband and the suspects were arrested on the porch by the responding Deputies on charges of flight to avoid arrest.

State Patrol Lt. Art Frierichs says the pursuit began when a vehicle ran a red light at Avenue I and Highway 26 around 11:30 Monday night. Frierichs says Sgt. Chris Baer stopped the pursuit on a county road southeast of Mitchell.

Frierichs and the deputies say surveillance cameras at Mavericks indicate Chavez and the Ford Expedition found behind the home match the person and a vehicle that was at the convenience store just prior to the pursuit.