SWAT team arrests two in Wednesday morning bust in Mitchell

Two people are behind bars following the execution of a search warrant by the Scotts Bluff County SWAT team Wednesday morning in Mitchell.

33-year-old Brooke Schaneman and Joseph Thorsten were arrested on the charges of: Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Court documents say the SWAT team made entry to the building south of City Hall on Center Avenue, and searched the unit and vehicles listed on the search warrant.

In the shop area of the building, investigators found four items that were reported stolen, including a Bosch hammer drill, a Stilhl chainsaw, a Milwaukee magnetic drill press, and a Miller 140 welder. The hammer drill was reported stolen in a Morrill Police Department case, and the remaining items were stolen property cases being investigated by the Scottsbluff Police Department.

Investigators also found a bag of methamphetamine in the bedroom area of the building, as well as three glass meth pipes downstairs. Officers also found a glass meth pipe in Schaneman’s Chrysler 300.

Both Thorsten and Schaneman were arrested and booked into the Scotts Bluff County Jail on the three charges; they will make their first appearance on Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court.