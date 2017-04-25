SWBC Career Fair Thursday seeking to hire 25 part-time people

SWBC is looking to hire 25 or more part-time Payment Reminder Services Representatives during a Career Fair from 2-7 Thursday at their Scottsbluff office across from the Harms Center. Call center experience is preferred and offers will be made onsite.

V.P. of Human Resources Greg Hermanson says the people hired will make soft collection reminders for credit unions about car payments that are delinquent less than 30 days .

Hermanson says those applying should bring a resume and apply online ahead of time at jobs.swbc.com. Training classes are scheduled for May 15th and those hired will make between $12-$13 an hour and work 25-30 hours a week with a variety of shifts available. There are incentives for those who are bilingual or have a degree.

Commission opportunities, a 401(k) with company match, tuition reimbursement programs, company-paid gym membership and other wellness incentives are also available

Hermanson says SWBC is also hiring for a limited number of full-time positions. Those applicants should apply online at jobs.swbc.com.