SWBC in growth mode again as it schedules Tuesday Job Fair

SWBC is in a growth mode again and is excited to announce a Job Fair this coming Tuesday September 12th where they are hoping to hire 40 new people, 20 full-time and 20 part-time.

V.P. of Human Resources Greg Hermanson says the full-time people are needed to handle the increase in insurance claims from Hurricane Harvey. Hermanson said, “we are not getting temporary help because this process after a major disaster can take two years for people to get their homes fixed. Because it takes that long, that’s why we increase staff to the number we need.”

Hermanson says claims from Hurricane Irma are also likely in the mix, and the company may hire even more full time workers in the future. Hermanson says even after the claims from the natural disasters have been worked, the people hired now will still be necessary and likely be cross-trained so they can assist in other areas as well.

Hermanson says 20 additional part-time people need to be hired by the end of the year because of the increase in business the company has received.

Hermanson says the need for more full-time employees “hopefully sends a positive message to the community and quite frankly even to our employees , and helps to have a calming effect and get some excitement going again. ”

The Job Fair Tuesday will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the SWBC facility and Hermanson urges those attending to apply on line at the company website so their basic information is available right away and job offers can be made Tuesday. The start date for new training classes is September 25th.