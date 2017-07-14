SWBC, leading sponsor of OTD, still looking to add jobs

SWBC is looking to grow from their 175 person workforce as they continue to be the leading sponsor of the annual Oregon Trail Days celebration.

Janet Loriot, Executive Vice President of Financial Operations, says it is not just monetary donations to OTD, but participation and volunteer work as well.

Loriot says local employees and executives from San Antonio were at the Kickoff barbecue and Street Dance Thursday, and employees participated or volunteered at the Don Childs Run Friday morning. In addition, employees will be cleaning up during the International Food fair on 10th Street Friday evening.

Loriot says the company is looking to add a total of 10 people in two separate areas of their operation, the first helping property owners collect claim money from their agents and the second, making sure agents have the right insurance information. Loriot says this fall they want to add another 10 to 15 people in their part-time collections department that already has 40 people employed.

To gain information on employment opportunities, log on to swbc.com and click on the careers tab.