SWBC looking to expand its local workforce

SWBC wants to expand the workforce at its Scottsbluff facility.

Executive Vice President Janet Loriot says the company is looking to add 30 full-time people in the next month in its Payment Reminder, Customer Service Outbound and Loss Draft areas.

Loriot says the new hires will be taking calls from customers who have insurance claims, helping them track repairs once they receive a claim check . Other calls will be made as early reminders for insurance payments and with agents to update insurance information.

Loriot says applicants applying at swbc.com will be paid $15 an hour with medical and dental benefits, two weeks vacation and ten holidays. Loriot says they want to hire the new workers immediately so they are ready for their August training classes.

SWBC currently employs 170 people at its Scottsbluff building.