class="post-template-default single single-post postid-323741 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

SWBC looking to expand its local workforce

BY Kevin Mooney | July 17, 2018
Home News Regional News
SWBC looking to expand its local workforce
Mooney/RRN/KNEB

SWBC wants to expand the workforce at its Scottsbluff facility.

Executive Vice President Janet Loriot  says the company is looking to add 30 full-time people in the next month in its Payment Reminder, Customer Service Outbound and Loss Draft areas.

Loriot says the new hires will be taking calls from customers who have insurance claims, helping them track repairs once they receive a claim check . Other calls will be made as early reminders for insurance payments and with agents to update insurance information.

Loriot says applicants applying at swbc.com will be paid $15 an hour with medical and dental benefits, two weeks vacation and ten holidays. Loriot says they want to hire the new workers immediately so they are ready for their August training classes.

SWBC currently employs 170 people at its Scottsbluff building.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments