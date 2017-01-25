SWBC to hold career fair for Payment Reminder Services reps

SWBC will be holding a career fair next Wednesday, February 1st to find more than 25 part-time Payment Reminder Services Representatives.

V.P. of Human Resources Greg Hermanson says call center experience is preferred, and offers will be made on site.

Hermanson says they are looking for people with customer service skills for these positions. He says Payment Reminders is like “soft collections”, which is just basically making payment reminder calls.

SWBC is looking to grow the Payment Reminder Services, which currently employs 17 people, 11 are full time and 6 full time, so they are looking to hire 25 part-time representatives.

The career fair will be held at the SWBC building on February 1st from 3 to 7 p.m. Interested candidates are strongly encouraged to apply online at jobs.swbc.com prior to the event. A complete list of all available job openings can also be found at jobs.swbc.com.