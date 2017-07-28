Tabor Days celebration returns to Minatare Saturday

The annual Tabor Days celebration in Minatare was discontinued a few years ago, but is returning this year thanks to a grass roots effort by volunteers and community members.

Volunteer Deb Wagner told KNEB News that tomorrow’s return of Tabor Days is part of an overall effort to bring new energy to the Minatare community.

Wagner says in addition to Tabor Days, their recently formed committee has also already revived the Community Garage Sales, and have other plans in the works as well.

Activities start with a 5k run starting at 7:30 a.m., there will be vendors in the park from 8-5, a parade at noon, mud volleyball, kids games, a bouncy house and more.