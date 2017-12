Big news out of Husker Nation today, as Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee announced on his Twitter account that he will forego his senior season and will enter the NFL Draft.

Lee thanked Coach Riley, his teammates and Husker Nation for making his time at Nebraska so special and says he will be a Husker for life.

Lee threw for more than 3,100 yards this season, including 23 passing touchdowns, adding two touchdowns on the ground.