Tax cut package LB461 not dead yet

Nebraska Gov. Pete Rickett’s tax cut package, LB461 is not dead yet, according to many at the Nebraska Legislature.

“We are in the process of trying to find another avenue to fix property tax before the session runs out of time,” said Tom Brewer, senator of the 43rd District.

Brewer and other rural senators are scrambling, while the budget is being worked on. They are working on rewriting existing bills which are in committee to pull out or one that could be modified and then work with the budget.

The Nebraska budget is $65 million short and Brewer said it can be a difficult task to get urban senators to see the need for property tax reform.

“You’re trying to get them to see property tax reform is a good thing and they are so focused on income tax, that they just don’t see it,” he said.

Fortunately, there have been a lot of grass roots mailings and some of the farm organizations have come together to assist with getting property tax reform.

“We didn’t support the version of LB 461 advanced by the Revenue Committee for many reasons,” said Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson. “A driving factor being it offered very little in the way of property tax relief. However, we were optimistic the bill could be improved so property taxpayers would have received the lion’s share of the tax relief benefits. Unfortunately, a compromise never materialized as we had hoped.”

Both Nelson and Brewer said it’s not too late.

“Right now, my legislative aide is writing and working with several others to bring back something,” Brewer said.

While many Nebraskans would like to see $100 million in property tax relief. The money would have to come from somewhere in the budget, Brewer said, which is the uphill battle currently going on at the legislature as they try to find money to balance the budget.