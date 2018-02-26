Taylor Royal emphasizes qualifications in race for State Treasurer

An Omaha CPA and financial manager says he has the education and experience to be Nebraska’s next Treasurer.

Taylor Royal graduated with degrees in both finance and accounting from the University of Nebraska and now has his own financial management business.

Royal said, “i have a financial service practice alongside my father, managing $400 million of our client’s assets. I understand the dynamics of investment management and allocation and that flows right into the state Treasurer’s role. ”

Royal says he wants to overhaul the state’s NEST college education trust, telling KNEB News the four current funds have mediocre to poor rankings because too many fees are charged, the administrative costs are high and the money is not invested up to industry standards.

The Republican also says his main opponent, Senator John Murante of Gretna, does not have the financial background and qualifications he has. Murante is taking a leave of absence from his job as CEO of his family’s business, Big Fred Pizza, to serve in the legislature.