TCD hosting first “Big Ideas Thursday”

Twin Cities Development will host their first Big Ideas Thursday, June 21st from 5 – 6 pm at the Twin Cities Development eCenter located at 1620 Broadway in Scottsbluff.

TCD’s Keith Ellis told KNEB News the Big Ideas event is an event to engage the community in all aspects of the economic development process.

Ellis says their goal is for citizens in our communities to have a greater awareness and understanding of how and why economic development is very important to the Western Nebraska regional economy. They also will invite community leaders in for discussions on key community topics.

Ellis says they want the community to become informed on critical issues that impact their business, their employer’s business, and the well-being of the region’s economy. He says this is a place to share ideas, create input for solutions, and to be prepared for economic trends in the marketplace.

Twin Cities Development will have the Big Idea Thursdays the third Thursday of each month.

Ellis invites you to come listen and learn firsthand how big ideas can be the start to grow our region’s economy.