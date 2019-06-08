TCD Starts Initiative to Market Available Retail and Commercial Properties

Twin Cities Development is working on a retail and commercial property marketing initiative to help market available spaces to potential business prospects.

In order to accomplish this important initiative, we need the assistance of commercial and retail property owners in the Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown, Mitchell, Morrill, and Bayard communities.

To begin the inventory process, we need to create an inventory list.

If you have a property(s) to include in this initiative, send your contact information along with your email address to Josie at data@tcdne.org.

If you have any questions please contact Josie Semroska, Special Projects Coordinator/College Intern, by calling 308.632.2833 or emailing at data@tcdne.org.