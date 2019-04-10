TCD using multi-pronged marketing to generate economic development leads

Twin Cities Development is using a multi-pronged marketing approach including email, trade shows and state economic development leads in an effort to bring more economic activity to the valley.

That was the message earlier this week as Keith Ellis updated the Gering City Council on the organization’s economic development initiatives.

Ellis told the council lead generation is very competitive, as evidenced by one proposed development lead from the Nebraska Economic Development Department in which TCD submitted 3 different proposals of about 35 pages each. “That ended up to be 88 sites in five states that submitted proposals for that project”, says Ellis. “It’s extremely competitive, and you’ve got to lay it down right the first time in your proposal and get to the second phase and get through the first cut.”

Ellis says efforts also include marketing directly to Colorado businesses seeking to move or expand, and TCD is also working on a group involving local tourism officials that would develop more leads by hosting site consultants from out of the area during big tourism events like the National Balloon Championships and Old West Balloon Fest. “If they’re interested in the balloon races and we can capture that audience for two or three days, and show them what we have, that’s a really big deal.”