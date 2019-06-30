TCD Workforce CEO Summit has Terrific Turnout

The first of three Workforce CEO Summits hosted by Twin Cities Economic Development (TCD) held on Tuesday, June 25th was a huge success with over 26 businesses, organizations, and state officials attending.

The purpose of the Summit, facilitated by John Massey, was to construct short-term goals and longrange strategies to expand the labor force in the Platte Valley region. Jim Kerr, TCD President and President of Ameri-Co Carriers summed it up by saying, “In order for Economic Development to be effective, we need to have a competitive workforce.

It is imperative for this community to develop workforce actions that will positively impact our ability to attract businesses to the area as well as support existing businesses.”

Responses to Jim’s comment were encouraging and innovative, from launching an incentive program for students/alumni who have agreed to move back to the area, to re-establishing an email network of businesses who help the spouse or significant other of individual’s relocating here due to their job, find employment.

Senator, John Stinner mentioned that the area needs to develop amenities that appeal to millennials and us, as a community, cannot afford to lose anymore attractions.

TCD is determined to drive results by establishing a Marketing Recruitment group who will take the strategies from the three Workforce CEO Summits and put them into a plan of action.

Many of the workforce strategic and marketing plans are already underway.

The next Workforce CEO Summit is scheduled for September. If you are interested in attending, please contact Keith Ellis at 308-632-2833/development@tcdne.org or Kerrie Heimbouch at 308-633-2863/marketing@tcdne.org.