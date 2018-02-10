Teams encouraged to register for annual Panhandle Polar Plunge

The seventh annual Panhandle Polar Plunge is set for later this month to raise money for Special Olympics Nebraska.

The fundraising event at Riverside Park in Scottsbluff is set for Saturday, February 24. Those brave enough will run into the icy waters of the North Platte River after raising pledges for the plunge.

Last year, the Panhandle Polar Plunge raised nearly $13,000 to benefit Special Olympics Nebraska- including $6,243 raised by Team KNEB.

Organizers are hoping for even more teams to turn out in 2018 and surpass the 2017 fundraising total.

Plungers are encouraged to form teams and dress in costumes. Prizes will be awarded for raising pledges and creativity.

Each plunger is asked to raise at least $50 in donations, and incentives begin with $75 in donations. Individuals and teams can register at the Firstgiving website.

There will be a post-plunge party immediately following the event at the YMCA Trails West Camp.