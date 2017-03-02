Tecumseh State Correctional Institution locked down

KNEB News has just learned that the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution is currently in a lockdown status.

The Department of Correctional Services says inmates in one housing unit have refused to return to their assigned cells. The agency says approximately 40 inmates are involved.

All staff are safe and accounted for and no injuries have been reported. However the State’s emergency response teams have been activated.

The Corrections Department says the incident is isolated to one half of a housing unit and there is no risk to the public.