Teen arrested for drunk driving, speeding with infant in car

A Friday night traffic stop lands a Scottsbluff man in jail and facing a variety of serious charges.

Court documents say that 18-year-old Quentin Biery was pulled over for speeding after an officer clocked him doing 51 miles per hour down Broadway.

The officer could smell alcohol coming from Biery, and noticed an infant in a car seat in the backseat of the vehicle, as well as an open bottle of alcohol.

A field sobriety test was administered, and Biery showed signs of impairment. A preliminary breath test showed a reading of .086.

Biery was charged with: DUI with Child Passenger under 16, DUI 1st Offense, Minor in Possession, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Speeding (51 mph in 20 mph zone), and Learners Permit Violation.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges on Monday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.