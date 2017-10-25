Teen hospitalized following rollover near Landers Soccer Complex

A teen who was visiting family in Scottsbluff is listed in ‘good’ condition following a Tuesday evening rollover northeast of the Landers Soccer Complex in Scottsbluff.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says 17-year-old Brandon Ornelas was driving on a farmers access road near the Tri-State Canal at an unsafe speed. Ornelas hit some soft dirt, lost control of the vehicle, and caused it to roll.

15-year-old Carlos Olivas, who is Ornelas’s cousin, was ejected from the passenger seat of the vehicle and was transported to Regional West by Valley Ambulance.

Ornelas, as well as backseat passengers Jose Aguirre, 15, and Jose Bello, 14, all of Scottsbluff, refused medical care and were released to their parents.

The Nursing Supervisor at Regional West says as of Wednesday afternoon, Olivas was listed in ‘good’ condition.

Overman says Ornelas was issued a citation for Willful Reckless Driving.

The Scottsbluff Police Department and Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department also assisted.