Teen injured in Thursday night rollover

On July 20, 2017 at approximately 11:38 p.m., Deputies, Valley Ambulance and the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department responded to a report of a rollover injury accident in the area of Lake Minatare Road and County Road 26.

Investigation revealed that Thomas Leach, age 17, of rural Scottsbluff was traveling east bound on Lake Minatare Road in a 2005 Chevrolet pickup. Leach reported that he swerved to miss a deer.

This caused the vehicle to enter the ditch on the north side of Lake Minatare Road, then overcorrect and slide across both lanes of traffic to the south and roll over 1 1/4 times, coming to final rest on the driver’s side facing west bound.

Leach complained of face and abdominal injuries. Valley Ambulance transported him to Regional West Medical Center for treatment.